Police blotter: June 16, 2022

Jeremy L. Johnson, 40, of La Salle, was charged with domestic battery at 2 a.m. Tuesday in his residence, La Salle police said.
Tyler Link, 31, of La Salle, was charged with DUI at 3:43 a.m. Thursday at Third and Lafayette streets, La Salle police said.
Sandra L. Crane, 30, of Ottawa, was picked up on a Grundy County warrant for failure to appear Wednesday at 301 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa police said.
Dillen J. Barry, 22, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended and suspended registration Thursday in the 1100 block of La Salle Street, Ottawa police said.
Frederick Hjellming Jr., 59, of Peoria, was charged with no valid driver’s license, no insurance, leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane usage a two-vehicle crash at 6:14 a.m. Monday at U.S. 6 and East 13th Road in Ottawa Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Hjellming was charged veering into the oncoming lane and striking, mirror-to-mirror, a vehicle driven by Michael Marmion, of Ottawa, police said. There were no injuries.
