Local Sports Digest: Four Streator baseball standouts named All-Illinois Central Eight

Four Diamond Dogs named All-Illinois Central Eight
The Illinois Central Eight Conference has released its All-ICE Baseball Team, with four representative from the league’s champion, Streator, represented.
Sean McGurk, Brady Grabowski, Adam Williamson and Parker Phillis were all named the the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference Baseball Team.
The Times All-Area Baseball Team is scheduled to be released next week.
Ottawa City Rec Softball highlights
In Ottawa Recreation’s Monday Night Women’s Softball League:
Danchris Nursery moved to 2-0, beating the Outage 7-5 led by two hits from Sarah Nanouski and Megan Valvo. Providing two hits for the Outage were Sydnee Stalker, Sydney Thorpen, Chrissy Allison, Karedon Robinson and Melissa Guerrero.
The Outage edged Pineapple Escape 8-7, led by Stalker, Thorpen and Allison with two hits each. Five batters — Malachi Staton, Taylor Staton, Kayla Kimes, Carrie Lawrence and Susan Tuftie — had two hits each for Pineapple Escape.
Boomin’ Vinyl topped Pineapple Escape 8-7 despite two hits apiece by Taylor Staton, Malachi Staton, Brianne Riley and Lawrence. Boomin’ got three hits from Courtney Krug and Malorie Kuetman, and two courtesy of Jen Wren.