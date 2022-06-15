Police blotter: June 15, 2022

Claudia Ibanez, 29, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, was charged with driving while suspended at 9:24 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Meriden Street, Mendota police said.
Jamie L. Lewis, 37, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended at 10:14 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Meriden Street, Mendota police said.
Ashley M. Vickrey, 29, of Mendota, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (battery) at 1:09 p.m. Saturday, Mendota police said.
Jamie M. Schuning, 31, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) Tuesday in the 1500 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Anna Persinger, 25, of Streator, was charged with battery at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday at 1810 N. Bloomington St., Streator police said.
Austin Rodriguez, 33, of Ottawa, was charged with failure to give information after striking property, leaving the scene of accident, failure to report accident to police authority, no insurance, improper backing, no front/rear registration, operating vehicle without evidence of registration and failure to transfer title at 4:48 a.m. Friday at 1267 N. 2401st Road in Deer Park Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Rodriguez was charged after striking a brick mailbox while backing his vehicle into a driveway, police said.
