Local Sports Digest: IVCC to hold volleyball camps starting July 11

IVCC volleyball camp begins July 11
Illinois Valley Community College will offer beginner and experienced volleyball camps for girls and boys ages 8 to 17 from Monday, July 11, to Thursday, July 14. Camps are led by IVCC volleyball coach Erin Polte, assistant Jessica Brown and the Eagles team.
Beginner camp is 10 a.m. to noon and is recommended for ages 8-to-12. Participants will practice serving, passing, setting, hitting, blocking, digging, serve-receive, and game strategies.
The experienced group meets 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is recommended for players with a high level of experience. This group will focus on refining individual skills, running quick and effective offenses and learning multiple defenses.
Cost is $60. Participants will receive a t-shirt, eight hours of instruction and fun games and prizes throughout. For information, contact Polte at 815-878-6682 or erinrpolte@gmail.com.
Ottawa City Rec highlights
In Ottawa Rec’s Tuesday Night Men’s League softball play, Illinois Office Supply defeated Tony’s Butt Shack, 12-0. Jake Thomas, Dylan Gerding, and Nick Melvin all had three hits each for IOS, while Doug Hertzner had a pair of hits for Tony’s.
Berta’s topped JJ’s Pub, 14-11, with Trace Berggren going 4 for 4 with a double, and Ty Frieders posting three hits. Nick Harsted and Levi Erickson each had three hits for JJ’s, while Ryan Thompson singled and homered.
The Outage blasted past Manley/Dan Le Music Services, 18-0, as Karter Lowery went 4 for 4 with a home run, while Robbie Frazier, Omy Garza, Calvin Smoode, Tyler Zellers, and Eddy Whitney each homered. Andrew Mathis and Kyle McClendon had the lone hits for Manley/Dan Le Music Services.
Allison Asphalt slipped past Hometown National Bank, 10-7 as Robbie Harsted and Josh Harsted combined for six hits, each smacking a homer, while, Kyle Seibert and David Dillard added three hits apiece. Jake Less (double, home run), Jon Zytnowski, and Troy Yeager each registered three hits for Hometown.
Streator Youth Baseball highlights
Major League: Varsity Sports defeated the Screaming Eagles, 13-3, as Brandon Mangruem had two hits. with Noah Thomas, Danny Murphy and Logan Ludkowski contributed a hit apiece. Winning pitcher Krillin Caulkins struck out nine in four innings.
Minor League: Luckey Logistics slipped past Streator Collision, 8-7, with Liam Doty smacking a two-out, two-run walk-off single. Doty also had a double, Daxton Branz and Grayson Wissen added hits, and Owen Basina added an RBI. Winning pitcher Joey Studnicki struck out three.
CMJS defeated Streator Collision, 8-7, as Chad Ferguson tripled, and Zerek Siebert and Zae Moton added base hits. Braydon Vickers and Moton each struck out five. Streator Collision’s Brooks McClouskey and Noah Rodriquez combined to fan eight, while Noah Rodriquez and Conner Koetz recorded doubles.
Instructional League: Joe Hatzer and Son beat Dieken Farm Management, 13-9. as Hank McMullen went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Lionel Fuentes went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Dieken.
Feken Trucking and Lukach Pioneer Seed tied, 15-15. Emmett Lemrise went 3 for 3 with two runs scored for Feken.