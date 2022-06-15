Lane in 100 block of West Main Street in Ottawa will be closed Thursday

The westbound lane of the 100 block of West Main Street, between Columbus and Court streets, in Ottawa will be closed to all traffic and on-street parking starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 16, for sewer repairs.

If the repairs are not completed by the end of the workday on Thursday, that section will be reopened at 5 p.m. and then closed again at 7 a.m. Friday. The block will be opened to all traffic by the end of the workday on Friday. The city assures this closure will be open to all traffic by the start time of Friday’s scheduled cruise night.

The city asks motorists show caution because of the heavy volume of traffic at the intersection of Columbus and Main streets.