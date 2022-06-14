Police blotter: June 14, 2022

Kristen N. Belden, 32, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle and Kendall county warrants for failure to appear (both for driving while suspended) at 10:57 p.m. Monday at 1327 Fifth St., La Salle police said.
Amy A. Milligan, 42, of Ottawa, was charged with misdemeanor battery June 9 at her residence, Ottawa police said.
Zachariah W. Carroll, 21, of Granville, was charged with DUI, no insurance, improper lane use and improper turn at an intersection following a single-vehicle crash at 7:06 p.m. Sunday at North 2551st Road (Ben Samek Road) at Route 251, Peru police said.
Jorge L. Ramirez Camino, 18, of Peru, was charged with DUI for drugs, failure to yield and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver at 10:39 a.m. Sunday at 16th and Pine streets, Peru police said.
Four juveniles (two 16-year-olds from Peru, one from La Salle and a Peru 15-year-old) were charged with curfew and violating after-hours restrictions at a public park at 2:05 a.m. Sunday at the Peru Splash Pad, Peru police said. All were released to their parents.
Edgar A. Herrera Dominguez, 26, of La Salle, was charged with no valid driver’s license, no insurance and speeding at 4:56 p.m. Thursday Pine and Bluff streets, Peru police said.
Lewis D. Rhone, 59, of Peru, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) at 9:01 p.m. June 7 in his residence, Peru police said.
Michael R. Pertell, 28, homeless, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal trespass) at 12:57 a.m. June 7 at 1809 Fourth St., Peru police said.
Dylan D. Pflibsen, 36, of Peru, was charged with dog running at large at 8:40 p.m. June 5 at Seventh and Walnut streets, Peru police said.
Jeffrey M. Philgren, 32, of Peru, was charged with no valid driver’s license and operating vehicle with suspended registration for non-insurance at midnight June 5 at Ninth and Pulaski streets, Peru police said.
Pamela J. Acosta, 55, of Peru, was charged with city ordinance citation for dog running at large at 11:08 a.m. Monday at First and Green streets, Peru police said.
Mellie M. Weekly, 57, of Chicago, was picked up on a McLean County warrant for failure to appear at 3:21 p.m. June 3 at 5307 Route 251, Peru police said. At the same time and location, Junice Stewart Busch, 64, of Chicago, was picked up on an Indiana warrant, Peru police said.
Alex L. Mosely Jr., 32, of Chicago, was charged with driving while revoked after a crash at 5:05 p.m. Monday at West Frech and North Bloomington streets, Streator police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.