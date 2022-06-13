Police blotter: June 13, 2022

Marisol Martinez Montanez, 37, of La Salle, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (resisting a peace officer) at 1:24 p.m. Saturday in her residence, La Salle police said.
Sebastian Ramirez-Cobo, 19, of Peru, was charged with no valid driver’s license, no insurance and possession of open alcohol at 8:41 p.m. Saturday at Chartres Street and Lauren Drive, La Salle police said.
A 17-year-old Aurora boy was charged with no valid driver’s license and speeding Sunday at East Norris Drive and Paul Street, Ottawa police said.
Casey J. Nagle, 38, of rural Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Sunday at State and Moore streets, Ottawa police said.
Two motorists were ticketed following a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at 4:06 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 34 and East 1251st Road in Earl Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Anna L. Ketcham, 87, of Earlville, was charged with failure to yield a stop intersection after striking from behind a vehicle driven by Charles L. Hampton, 30, of West Brooklyn, who was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance, police said.
Samuel J. Zamudio, 38, homeless, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (theft) at 7:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Broadway Street, Streator police said.
Stephen D. Kmetz, 31, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended, reckless driving and resisting a peace officer at 12:47 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Main Street, Streator police said.
