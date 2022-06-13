America in Bloom advisors take a look at Ottawa

America in Bloom advisors Steve Zwiep and Douglas Airhart remembered Ottawa from their last visit in 2018.

Zwiep remembered his partner at the time telling him Ottawa has a great foundation, and he’s happy the city has continued building on it.

“Ottawa has good bones and it just needs to keep filling it out and expanding,” Zwiep said. “I was here four yours ago with America in Bloom and I can see some of the improvements that have already happened in this town, which is great for the town and great for its citizens.”

The United Auto Workers building in Ottawa was one of several locations American in Bloom advisors visited on their trip to Ottawa. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Airhart said America in Bloom no longer considers the visitors judges, and instead considers them advisors: While there is a competition in place to see which cities look the best, America in Bloom is a city improvement program.

In a way, Airhart said, Ottawa is competing more against itself from the past than it is other cities.

“It’s all about community vitality, the floral displays, landscaping areas, urban forestry, environmental efforts, celebrating heritage and overall impression,” Zwiep said. “Then there’s different subcategories that break it down further.”

The advisors make their decisions on Ottawa’s scores based on the highlights. Airhart said the goal isn’t to look at the city as a resident, but as a passerby or a tourist.

As the advisors walk through Ottawa on Monday and Tuesday, Airhart and Zweip will take a look at the city’s landmarks and history. By Monday afternoon, they’d already seen Washington Square Park where they learned from former Mayor Bob Eschbach about the Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas debate statues along with the mural on Jackson Street.

From there, the group walked to Reddick Mansion where they were met by Lorraine McAllister, Reddick Mansion Association president. The rest of their day will be spent playing the Ottawa hits, with Allen Park, the riverfront and future location of the YMCA, the Illinois & Michigan Canal, among others.

Zwiep is a parks supervisor from Holland, Mich. that, along with Airhart and others, travels across the country to judge and give advice for American In Bloom.

Airhart is an urban forestry expert from Tennessee Tech where he has a background in horticulture and horticultural therapy.

The Ottawa is Blooming committee, which promotes many of the beautification in Ottawa’s downtown, is the steering committee for Ottawa’s American in Bloom entry.

Ottawa is one of five stops Zwiep and Airhart are making on this trip, and the community will be judged based on the cities that fall within the same population range category.