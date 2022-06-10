Police blotter: June 10, 2022

Jason M. Arnold, 32, homeless, turned himself in on two La Salle County warrants for failure to appear (resisting; driving while suspended) at 4:42 a.m. Friday at the La Salle Police Department, La Salle police said.
James W. Hayes, 55, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (theft) Wednesday in the 1200 block of La Salle Street, Ottawa police said.
Joshua E. Flanagan, 40, of Seneca, was charged with driving while revoked, no insurance and unlawful use of a weapon Thursday in the 1500 block of Pine Street, Ottawa police said.
Nicholas R. Daniels, 26, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Thursday at East Center and State streets, Ottawa police said.
Austin B. Norquist, 24, homeless, was picked up on a Kendall County warrant at 5:05 a.m. Thursday at Casey’s General Store, Peru police said.
Randall Nichols, 23, of Streator, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear at 7:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North Sterling Street, Streator police said.
Charles Bogers, 62, of Blackstone, was charged with driving while suspended at 2:06 a.m. Thursday on Route 18 at East 14th Road in Eagle Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
