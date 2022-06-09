Illinois & Michigan Canal in Ottawa will be rewatered, opened by Monday

Ottawa’s portion of the Illinois and Michigan Canal will be open and ready for the public by Monday to utilize for recreational activities.
With the latest repairs, the city is anticipating this being the end of the line in completing the project.
The canal was rewatered last year but had to be drained soon after because of issues with algae and plant overgrowth.
Mayor Dan Aussem said this time will be different: Chemicals in the water should keep the algae from growing and running newly-repaired pumps at full speed should keep the water circulating fast enough to keep it flowing.
“We used to discharge the pump a little bit west of the (Public Action to Deliver) shelter which caused kind of a dead pool down at the west end,” Aussem said. “So now it goes all the way down to the west end and discharges and we fixed the drain at the other end so the stuff that’s floating on top will go down the drain and back into the river.”
The 2021 rewatering of the canal took about two weeks to complete. This time, City Engineer Tom Duttlinger is hoping to have the canal rewatered over the span of about three days.
Aussem said the walls along the bridges that cross the canal have been waterproofed, so the wall under the bridge where water was leaking and overwhelming pumps previously is no longer going to be an issue. The waterproofing and liner, Aussem said, was the biggest part of the project.
These repairs cost a total of $280,000 but the overall canal project has been ongoing in an effort to create recreational opportunities on the waterway, from kayaking in the summer to ice skating in the winter.
Ottawa’s stretch of the canal was an active waterway from the 1840s through the 1900s. It was emptied in 1933.
Duttlinger said the canal should be able to be filled without issue and Ottawa residents will be able to use it beginning Monday.