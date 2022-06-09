Honor roll: Milton Pope School, fourth quarter 2021-2022

Milton Pope School in rural Marseilles named the following students to the honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 school year. Students in fifth through eighth grades who received all A’s on their report card are listed on the high honor roll. Students receiving A’s and B’s are listed on the honor roll.

High Honor Roll

Fifth grade: Abigail Halsey, Cole Stoudt.

Sixth grade: Brady Fort, Zachary Green, Lylah Hebel, Everett Liberg, Josie Mitchell, Caden Perry.

Seventh grade: Landon Hebel, Eli Jeppson.

Eighth grade: Kaden Araujo, Taylor Brandt, Drake Hefner, Jace Mitchell, Jonathan Neu, Rhoin Zopp.

Honor Roll

Fifth grade: Shianne Bensa, Andrey Carrera, Cora Chapman, Lincoln Hebel, Kyle Hedge, Jack Oslanzi, Brycen Perry

Sixth grade: David Doloski, Liam Muffler, Jaxon Neu, Brody Schutter, Sophia Swift, Bailey Witte.

Seventh grade: Bella Borowski, Alexander Cosmutto, Olivia Dekreon, Brooke Durkee, Madelyn Hedge, Rylee Hogue, Aidan Polancic, Bailey Schutter, Piper Stenzel.

Eighth grade: Teagan Jeras, Liam Knoebel.