Local Sports Digest: Interstate Eight announces its spring all-conference teams

Interstate Eight announces all-league teams
The Interstate Eight Conference has announced its all-conference teams for the 2022 spring season. La Salle-Peru’s Paige Kirkman was named the Softball Player of the Year, while Sycamore’s Tommy Townsend was named the Baseball Player of the Year.
All-league honorees for Ottawa, La Salle-Peru and Sandwich include:
Boys track and field: Ottawa — Joe Ovanic, Deklan Ragan, Blake Watland; Sandwich — Dayton Beatty, Max Cryer, Simeon Harris, Wyatt Miller, Johnny Rizzuto, Jaedon Thompson, Dylan Young.
Girls track and field: Ottawa — Krisee Clark, Hannah Galletti, Shaylen Quinn; L-P — Miah Buckley, Jill Fanning, Emelia Hachenberger, Peyton Heagy, Elli Sines, Emily Strehl; Sandwich — Claire Allen, Erin Lissman, Joanna Rivera, Molly Roberts, Alanna Stahl.
Boys tennis: Ottawa — Sebastian Cabrera, Ethan Cela, Adam Gross, Noah Gross, Karcin Hagi, Ethan Kraft; L-P — Andrew Bollis, Adam Kasperski, Joe Pohar.
Girls soccer: Ottawa — Gabo Krueger, Lexi Sema; L-P — Isabella Lambert, Litzy Lopez, Danica Scoma.
Softball: Ottawa — Zoe Harris (first team), McKenzie Oslanzi (first team), Ryleigh Stehl (first team), Makenna Chiaventone (honorable mention), Brynne Sember (honorable mention); L-P — Paige Kirkman (first team), Taylor Martyn (first team), Chloe Mitchell (first team), Callie Mertes (first team), Maddy Pangrcic (first team), Avah Moriarty (honorable mention), Evin Becker (honorable mention); Sandwich — Alexis Sexton (first team), Brenna Sexton (first team), Maggie Knepper (honorable mention).
Baseball: Ottawa — Jack Olson (first team), Rylan Dorsey (honorable mention), Payton Knoll (honorable mention), Luke Cushing (honorable mention); L-P — Seth Adams (first team), Julius Sanchez (first team), Jack Scheri (first team), Brendan Boudreau (honorable mention), Mason Lynch (honorable mention); Sandwich — Andrew Golinski (first team), Hunter Pavia (honorable mention).
Pond, Nicklin Streator Bowlers of Year
The Streator Major Bowling Association (SMBA) held its end-of-season banquet, with Dave Nicklin and Audra Pond named the Bowlers of the Year, Cheri Tyne and Jon Zaruba winning the Presidential Awards, and Hall of Fame inductions given to James Hallam Sr., Angie Kusnerick and Ray Harcharik (posthumous).
Michelle Dobson was the SMBA Scholarship Award winner. Marie Zeilman was names Senior Sportsperson of the Year. Hallie Ligori and Alex England were named Rookies of the Year. Tabby York, Reese Nicklin and Josh Krasnican were awarded Most Improved.
SMBA Women’s All-Star teams were: Major — Felicia Hallam (captain), Hallie Ligori, Molly Brockman, Cheri Tyne, Sarah England; Classic — Jessica Arambula (captain), Jody Young, Kelly Stewart, Sherry Clift, Linda Jonen; Booster — Tabby York (captain), Kari Neiggemann, Beth Ann Pifer, Melissa Proud, Karen Renner; Senior — Michelle Orban (captain), Mary Ann Neuman, Marcia Smetanko, Marie Zeilman, Paula Watts.
SMBA Men’s All-Star teams were: Major — Dave Nicklin (captain), Tyler Akin, Travis Orban, Bill Scarratt, Brody Gill; Classic — Larry Sorenson (captain), Rob Sauers, Lee McCumsey, Jeff Wilson, Rick Lefler; Booster — Sam York (co-captain), Reese Nicklin (co-captain), Aaron Yuhas, Virgil Taylor, Allen Westerhold; Senior — Dan Petersen, Lenny Tadajewski, James Hallam Sr., Greg Koncor, Chuck Dudak.
Ottawa City Rec highlights
In Ottawa Rec’s Tuesday Night Men’s League play, The Outage defeated JJ’s Tap 19-13, with John Calkins going 4 for 4 with two homers backed by Karter Lowery (three hits, homer) and Caleb Gould (four singles). Nick Harsted and Curtiss Johnson homered for JJ’s.
Manley/Dan Le Music bested Tony’s Butt Shack 15-6, paced by three-hit nights from John Hiester, Kyle McLendon and Brandon Skolek. Mike Schramm and Jake Moore both singled and doubled for Tony’s.
Hometown National Bank won 19-4 over Berta’s Tap, as Jake Less singled, doubled and homered, and Jim Fultz homered. Ty Frieders hit a home run and single for Berta’s.
In the final game, Illinois Office Supply triumphed 13-2 over Allison Asphalt, led by Jon Hawk (single, home run).