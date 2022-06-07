Jimmy John’s opens in Streator

Jimmy John’s has returned to Streator.

The national sandwich chain opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday at its location in the shopping plaza at the corner of Marilla Park Road and Bloomington Street, near Walmart and Wendy’s.

The Streator store is owned and operated by the Fernandez-Lockas Group. It takes over the location that was formerly Cash Store.

Jimmy John’s is a sandwich franchise, which has locations across the nation and stores in Ottawa, Peru, Utica, Pontiac and Spring Valley locally.

Streator had a Jimmy John’s located in Kroger Plaza close several years ago.

The Streator Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning at Jimmy John’s.



