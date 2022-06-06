Police blotter: June 6, 2022

Jason G. Waclaw, 44, of La Salle, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) at 4:37 p.m. Friday at Fourth and Sterling streets, La Salle police said.
Ismael Ochoa, 33, of Sandwich, was picked up on a two warrants from the city of Batavia (criminal damage to property) and DeKalb County (failure to appear: driving while suspended) at 11:45 p.m. Saturday at Chicago Street and 13th Avenue, Mendota police said.
Philip T. Dentinger, 48, of Spring, Texas, was picked up on a Rockford arrest warrant charging him with larceny at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of 12th Street, Mendota police said.
Tina A. Chapo, 47, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) Friday at East Joliet and Paul streets, Ottawa police said.
Lyle L. Legare, 49, of Ottawa, was charged with misdemeanor battery Friday in the 400 block of East Washington Street, Ottawa police said.
Gary T. Mitchell, 49, of Ottawa, was picked up on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Saturday in the 1900 block of Champlain Street, Ottawa police said.
Colton D. Boaz, 20, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant charging him with domestic battery Saturday in the 400 block of East Washington Street, Ottawa police said.
Henry Williams, 35, of Ottawa, was picked up on a Grundy County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Sunday in the 2000 block of Post Street, Ottawa police said.
Amanda B. McClellan, 35, of Pontiac, was charged with no valid driver’s license and no insurance at 3:38 a.m. Sunday on East 11th Road near North 11th Road in Osage Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
