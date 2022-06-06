Marseilles Elementary honors several students during May 19 graduation

Marseilles Elementary School District conducted its eighth grade graduation May 19.

Diplomas were given to students who will now be attending Ottawa, Marquette Academy and Seneca high schools. Marseilles Elementary Superintendent Brenda Donahue and Board President James Barnes presented the diplomas to the graduates. Principal Crystal Dvorak announced the graduates.

The following awards were presented to the following students:

Darlene Bookout Award: Tessa Diaz

Dale Ballerini Award: Lucas Conley

Linda Blumenshine Award: Ava O’Brien

Patsy Farmer Award: Brianna Camacho

Renee Adler Award: Kathysha Perez Marin

Elaine Berkland Award: Celie Thomas

Danny Solis Memorial Teen ‘N’ Teamwork Award: Irene Vicich

Tommi Leigh Vangelisti Award: Stephen Parker and Stephanie Strok

Americanism Award: Brooklyn Byone and Christian Solis

Robert Hart Award Sports Award: Emma Molina and Andrew Peters

Robert Hart Award Music/Fine Arts Award: Irene Vicich

Robert Hard Award Scholastic Award: Brooklyn Byone

The following students received the President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence: Brooklyn Byone, Brady Lowe, Brianna Camacho, Brandt Lowe, Lucas Conley, Emma Molina, Jaylah Cortez, Ava O’Brien, Gavin Creed, Johnathan Oliver, Emmalee Crosby, Maggie O’Neill, Tessa Diaz, Stephen Parker, Mason Easton, Andrew Peters, Ziedrich Frederick, Sophia Riley, Lilly Garay, Christian Solis, Arianna Graves, Stephanie Strok, Brock Hughes, Celie Thomas, Gianna Jacobs Irene Vicich, Felicity Johnson, Cayden Woodyer, Reagan Julian and Emily Kessler.

The following students received the President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement: Laila Henning, Hallie Kiper, Arianna Nichols, Kathysha Perez Marin, Gabriel Rissman and Avery Weygand.