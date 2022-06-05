Reddick Library in Ottawa celebrates National Rose Month with monthly kit

June is National Rose Month.

To celebrate, Reddick Library in Ottawa’s monthly kit will include a sample of culinary rose petals, rose décor and recipes. Kits will be available beginning Monday, June 6, until supplies run out. Registration is not required. Kits are limited to one per person.

The following events also are scheduled the week of June 6 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

9 a.m. Monday, June 6: Summer Reading Program Registration begins. Reddick Library’s annual summer reading program is for all ages. Registration begins on June 6 and continues throughout the program (June 6-July 29). No library card is required to participate. Children and teens can be registered at the Youth Services Desk. No registration is required for adults. For more information, contact the library at 815-434-0509.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 6: Sidewalk chalk contest, all ages. Get your creative juices flowing and help decorate the library’s sidewalks on Washington Street.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 7: Camping adventures, ages 3-6 years. Wander down to the library where the library will sing songs, play games, and make a special craft all about hiking and camping.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7: Camp Crafts, third through fifth grades. Join the library for traditional camp crafts to create and take home.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8: Ocean of fun, ages 9-36 months. Dive into a story time all about the ocean, fish and boats.

1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 9: Summer Movie Madness, “Despicable Me” (Rated PG).

2 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 10: Crosstown Exotics Traveling Bug and Reptile Show, all ages. Join the library for this hour-long excursion through the wilderness with hands-on, educational entertainment utilizing scaly ambassadors.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11: Kindness Rocks, all ages. Decorate an inspirational rock to hide in the community. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.