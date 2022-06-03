Police blotter: June 3, 2022

Andrew J. Chase, 21, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended and was picked up on a Williamson county warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 3:57 p.m. Thursday at Washington Street and 13th Avenue, Mendota police said. During the same traffic stop the passenger, Ryan J. Eklund, 22, of Princeton, was picked up on a Henry county warrant for failure to appear (assault), police said.
Norman E. Whittington Jr., 54, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI Thursday in the 2700 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
John E. Boyle, 37, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI, driving while suspended, no insurance, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver and speeding Friday at Interstate 80 and Route 23, Ottawa police said.
Sukhwinder Singh, 28, of Hicksville, New York, was charged with driving while suspended at 8:38 a.m. Friday at Shooting Park Road and Fulton Street, Peru police said.
Two 17-year-old boys, one from Oglesby and one from Utica, were charged with city ordinance violations of unlawful consumption of alcoholic liquor by a minor at 3:04 a.m. Friday at 2807 Plaza Drive, Peru police said.
Kyle S. Lam, 25, homeless, was picked up on a Winnebago County warrant for failure to appear (battery) at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Ryan M. Rix, 24, of La Salle, was picked up on a Stephenson County warrant for failure to appear (criminal damage to property, less than $500) at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday at 13th and Peoria streets, Peru police said.
Susan M. Baldin, 47, of Oglesby, was charged with driving while suspended at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 12th and Westclox streets, Peru police said.
Douglas E. McManus, 58, of Oglesby, was charged with retail theft (less than $50) at 4:14 p.m. Thursday at Walgreen’s, Peru police said.
Christian A. E. Lester, 20, homeless, was charged with criminal damage to property at 9:05 p.m. Thursday at Twister Hill Park, 100 W. Broadway St., Streator police said.
A 17-year-old boy was found to have a La Salle County non-custodial youth warrant for failure to appear (criminal damage to property) at 9:05 p.m. Thursday at Broadway and Park streets, Streator police said.
Danielle Hawkins, 34, of Peru, was charged with domestic battery at 6:05 a.m. Thursday at the Hi Tide Campground in Adams Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
