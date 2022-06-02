Police blotter: June 2, 2022

William Wright, 27, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (retail theft) Sunday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Madeline Ainsworth, 21, of Rockford, was charged with driving while suspended and disobeying a traffic-control device Thursday in the 100 block of East Main Street, Ottawa police said.
Joseph Retoff, 34, of Streator, was charged with DUI and improper lane use at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Hickory Street, Streator police said.
Michael Jackson, 49, of Streator, was charged with no valid driver’s license at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday on North 1550th Road, a quarter west of East 14th Road in Eagle Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
