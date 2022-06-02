Marseilles family honored for helping a neighbor escape a fire

The Marseilles City Council and Marseilles police and fire departments honored residents Wednesday for being good neighbors.

Plaques were presented to Jenny Wren, Gary Wren, Commissioner Nathan Schaefer, Alex Schaefer, Aidrian Schaefer and Claudia Schaeffer during the City Council meeting for helping a Marseilles resident and their pet escape a March fire on Young Street.

The fire was discovered on the front porch of the Young Street home and the Wrens and Schaefers teamed up to alert the resident, call 911 and get the homeowner and their dog to safety.

Derek Schaefer, Nathan’s brother, also helped with applying water to the fire, as well as another neighbor Jeff Peterson. Both of them weren’t present Wednesday.

Jenny and Gary Wren are cousins of the Schaefers and were visiting.