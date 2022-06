A bench was dedicated in front of Marseilles City Hall honoring the city’s first female Mayor Patti Smith.

Smith died in January at the age of 76. She was mayor from 2011 to 2015, after leading the Illinois River Area Chamber of Commerce as its director.

The bench was purchased by friends and family along with the city. Mayor Jim Hollenbeck and Commissioner Jim Buckingham were present during the dedication.

