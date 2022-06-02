June 02, 2022
August trial set in crash that killed La Salle man

Benitez next appears Aug. 11 on felony failure to report

By Tom Collins
A Streator man will stand trial Aug. 15 for a charge of failing to report a May accident on Route 351, just south of La Salle, that resulted in a La Salle man’s death.

Gabriel Benitez, 26, appeared Thursday and entered a not-guilty plea to one count of failure to report an accident involving injury or death, a Class 1 felony carrying 4-15 years in prison. He is out of custody, having posted $20,000.

La Salle County Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia ordered Benitez to next appear Aug. 4 for a hearing on any pre-trial motions, followed by a final pre-trial conference on Aug. 11.

Benitez was charged May 11, three days after the crash that killed 45-year-old Carl J. Telford. The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said Telford was riding an electric bicycle along Route 351 when he was believed to have been struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene. Telford died from his injuries at a Rockford hospital.

After an investigation, deputies located and recovered the 1999 Cadillac Escalade believed to have been involved in the crash.