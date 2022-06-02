A look at Class 1A IHSA baseball’s final four

Here, with information compiled by the IHSA and The Times Sports staff, is a look at the four teams competing this weekend in the Class 1A Baseball State Finals and how they earned their trips to Peoria’s Dozer Park:
MARQUETTE ACADEMY CRUSADERS
Enrollment: 163
County: La Salle
Conference: Tri-County
Record: 31-3
Current win streak: 10 games
Head coach: Todd Hopkins (24th season, 590-176)
Previous state appearance(s): 1999 4th in Class A; 2018 4th in Class 1A; 2019 1st in Class 1A.
Top arms:
RHP Taylor Waldron, jr., 10-2, 50 IP, 0.98 ERA, 91 K, 14 BB
RHP Aidan Tompson, jr., 7-1, 56 IP, 1.75 ERA, 86 K, 18 BB
RHP Logan Nelson, jr., 5-0, 41 IP, 2.22 ERA, 59 K, 15 BB
RHP Carson Zellers, so., 5-0, 29 IP, 2.17 ERA, 40 K, 9 BB
Top bats:
RH Julian Alexander, fr., .348 BA, 29 RBI, 39 R, 1 HR
LH Logan Nelson, jr., .382 BA, 32 RBI, 48 R, 4 HR
RH Sam Mitre, fr., .469 BA, 38 RBI, 32 R, 0 HR
RH Brady Ewers, sr., .407 BA, 29 RBI, 24 R, 3 HR
RH Tommy Durdan, jr., .438 BA, 19 RBI, 25 R, 0 HR
RH Hayden McKenna, sr., .368 BA, 27 RBI, 14 R, 1 HR
Road to Peoria:
Beat St. Bede, 6-5 (10 innings), and Newark, 3-2, in 1A Regional
Beat Chicago Hope Academy, 4-3, and Putnam County, 4-1, in 1A Sectional
Beat Sterling Newman 12-1 (5 innings) in 1A Supersectional
Quick stats: The Crusaders have scored 9.6 runs a game this season, have plated double-digit tallies in 18 contests, and are hitting .371 as a team. On defense, Marquette has allowed only 67 opponents to cross the plate and have given up five or fewer runs in all 34 games.
In a few sentences: Marquette baseball, after reaching a Class 2A supersectional in 2021, will be heading back to the 1A State Finals for the third time in the last four seasons. The last time the Crusaders played at Dozer Park they claimed the 1A state championship in 2019. The program has complied an eye-popping 138-15 record over the past five campaigns.
--
LeROY PANTHERS
Enrollment: 232.5
County: McLean
Conference: Heart of Illinois
Record: 24-9
Current win streak: 5 games
Head coach: Wayne Meyer (26th season, 436-317-1)
Previous state appearance(s): This is LeRoy’s first appearance.
Top arms:
RHP Blake Roundtree, sr., 6-2, 42 IP, 2.83 ERA, 72 K, 33 BB
LHP Porter Conn, sr., 3-0, 38 IP, 0.74 ERA, 80 K, 31 BB
RHP Calvin Crawford, sr., 5-2, 38 IP, 3.32 ERA, 39 K, 18 BB
RHP Ian Johnson, sr., 4-3, 23 IP, 2.13 ERA, 38 K, 18 BB
Top bats:
RH Porter Conn, sr., .374 BA, 29 RBI, 34 R, 1 HR
RH Tanner Holoch, sr., .320 BA, 34 RBI, 26 R, 3 HR
RH Blake Roundtree, sr., .444 BA, 30 RBI, 31 R, 3 HR
LH Noah Company, jr., .322 BA, 17 RBI, 34 R, 0 HR
RH Carson Houser, sr., .289 BA, 19 RBI, 19 R, 0 HR
RH Garrett Hudson, jr., .299 BA, 17 RBI, 2 R, 1 HR
Road to Peoria:
Beat Lexington, 13-3, and Roanoke-Benson, 3-0, in 1A Regional
Beat Illini Bluffs, 5-3, and Delavan, 3-2, in 1A Sectional
Beat Champaign St. Thomas More, 2-1, in 1A Supersectional
Quick stats: At the plate, the Panthers are averaging 7.8 runs a game, have plated double-digit tallies in 13 contests, and are hitting .305 as a team. On defense, LeRoy has allowed 115 opponents to cross the plate and have given up five or fewer runs in 27 games.
In a few sentences: LeRoy surpassed the 20-win mark for the seventh consecutive time this season and also earned the program’s second ever sectional plaque. In the last two games the Panthers have had to rally late but came through with consecutive walk-off wins.
--
NORTH CLAY CARDINALS
Enrollment: 245
County: Clay
Conference: National Trail
Record: 31-6
Current win streak: 5 games
Head coach: John Frech (11th season, 228-87; 17th overall 277-177)
Previous state appearance(s): This is North Clay’s first appearance.
Top arms:
RHP Donnie Zimmerman, sr., 10-0, 60 IP, 1.28 ERA, 56 K, 14 BB
RHP Carson Burkett, sr., 7-3, 53 IP, 2.91 ERA, 44 K, 7 BB
RHP Holden Clifton, sr., 5-1, 27 IP, 3.11 ERA, 36 K, 6 BB
RHP Collyn Ballard, sr., 3-0, 19 IP, 1.47 ERA, 22 K, 8 BB
Top bats:
RH Bryton Griffy, sr., .416 BA, 41 RBI, 41 R, 2 HR
RH Holden Clifton, sr., .380 BA, 40 RBI, 48 R, 4 HR
RH Brady Ingram, sr., .327 BA, 45 RBI, 15 R, 2 HR
RH Collyn Ballard, sr., .360 BA, 37 RBI, 57 R, 5 HR
RH Carson Burkett, sr., .337 BA, 34 RBI, 18 R, 1 HR
RH Logan Fleener, jr., .378 BA, 26 RBI, 42 R, 1 HR
Road to Peoria:
Beat Cisne, 11-0, and Farina South Central, 5-1, in 1A Regional
Beat Bethany Okaw Valley, 13-3, and Stewardson-Strasburg, 3-2, in 1A Sectional
Beat Steeleville, 8-3, in 1A Supersectional
Quick stats: At the plate, the Cardinals are averaging 10.6 runs a game, have plated double-digit tallies in 21 contests, and are hitting .348 as a team. On defense, North Clay has allowed 114 opponents to cross the plate and have given up five or fewer runs in 32 games.
In a few sentences: With every victory since early April the Cardinals have kept adding to the school record that was 25 set in 2015, which was also the last season they had won a sectional championship. North Clay dropped four of its last nine games in the regular season but has outscored its opponents in the postseason 40-9.
--
BROWN COUNTY HORNETS
Enrollment: 205.5
County: Brown
Conference: Western Illinois Valley
Record: 27-4
Current win streak: 5 games
Head coach: Jared Hoots (13th season, 181-170-2)
Previous state appearance(s): This is Brown County’s first appearance.
Top arms:
RHP Gabe Blakeley, sr., 9-2, 58 IP, 2.90 ERA, 82 K, 16 BB
LHP Mason Henry, sr., 7-0, 42 IP, 1.00 ERA, 64 K, 13 BB
RHP Colby Wort, jr., 4-1, 35 IP, 2.60 ERA, 33 K, 5 BB
RHP Tyce Fullerton, fr., 3-0, 26 IP, 2.42 ERA, 22 K, 6 BB
Top bats:
RH Gabe Blakeley, sr., .430 BA, 44 RBI, 32 R, 3 HR
RH Colby Wort, jr., .425 BA, 17 RBI, 47 R, 2 HR
LH Mason Henry, sr., .444 BA, 40 RBI, 29 R, 3 HR
RH Sam Carr, jr., .379 BA, 36 RBI, 36 R, 2 HR
RH Will Groesch, jr., .351 BA, 23 RBI, 25 R, 1 HR
RH Ethan Howell, sr., .356, 29 RBI, 1 R, 0 HR
Road to Peoria:
Beat Liberty, 10-0, and Bluffs, 6-0, in 1A Regional
Beat Lewistown, 5-4, and Concord Triopia, 11-1, in 1A Sectional
Beat Carrollton, 4-3, in 1A Supersectional
Quick stats: At the plate, the Hornets are averaging 9.5 runs a game, have plated double-digit tallies in 17 contests, and are hitting .358 as a team. On defense, North Clay has allowed 87 opponents to cross the plate and have given up five or fewer runs in 25 games.
In a few sentences: Brown County had just five baseball regional titles in program history prior to this season, the last coming in 2015, and has now guaranteed the school its first state trophy in any sport. Coach Jared Hoots told the Hornets’ local media that either Gabe Blakeley or Mason Henry will start on the mound Friday against Marquette.