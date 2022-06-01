Police blotter: June 1, 2022

Steven A. Preston, 31, of La Salle, was charged with domestic battery at 4:43 a.m. Wednesday in his residence, La Salle police said.
Earnest U. Graves, 26, of La Salle, was charged with no valid driver’s license at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday at Route 351 and Civic Road, La Salle police said.
Michael Powell, 20, of Streator, was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol and unlawful possession of tobacco products at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 23rd Street, La Salle police said.
Troy Lopez, 31, of La Salle, was picked up on two La Salle County warrants for failure to appear at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday in his residence, La Salle police said.
Joseph B. Frackowiak, 23, of Peru, was charged with criminal damage to property at 11:33 a.m. May 24 at Eye Care Professionals, 1921 Fourth St., Peru police said.
Jackson A. Zeriau, 21, of Peru, was charged with dog running at large at 11 p.m. May 24 at 1319 Grant St., Peru police said.
Ethan A. Hafer, 20, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and no insurance at 7:59 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Route 251, Peru police said.
Timothy A. Campbell, 21, of La Salle, was charged with possession of cannabis less than 30 grams at 12:16 a.m. Saturday at Fourth and Cleveland streets, Peru police said.
Lyle L. LeGare, 49, of Ottawa, was charged with disorderly conduct Tuesday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Charles E. Bee II, 39, of Sandwich, was charged with domestic battery at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday at his residence, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
