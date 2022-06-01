Indian Valley Theatre names 3 Mimi Bryan scholarship winners

Indian Valley Theatre announced the names of the recipients of this year’s 2022 IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship.

IVT was able to award scholarships this year to Kendel Graham, of Somonauk; Kaitlyn Magoonaugh, of Ottawa; and Stephanie Sus, of Genoa. These three young ladies will be presented their awards 7 p.m. June 14 at the Sandwich Opera House.

Kendel Graham, of Somonauk, was one of three Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship winners from Indian Valley Theatre. (Photo provided by IVT)

Kaitlyn Magoonaugh, of Ottawa, was one of three Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship recipients from Indian Valley Theatre. (Photo provided by IVT)

From Indian Valley Theatre’s first days, Mimi Bryan was there. She was one member of the passionate founding families dreaming big about live community theatre. As a long time educator, she was active on stage as well as behind the scenes. Most importantly, she was instrumental in giving many budding actors a shot on stage and bringing community theater to life for hundreds of members of the Fox Valley community.

The Scholarship Committee was impressed with these three applications. They all expressed why they felt this scholarship would help them in college. All three have actively participated in theatre and the fine arts area throughout high school, are National Honor Society members and have mentored or volunteered with special need students.

Graham will be majoring in musical theatre at Columbia, Magoonaugh will attend St. Mary’s/Notre Dame pursuing a degree in elementary/special education and Sus will attend Northern Illinois University planning for a psychology major with an emphasis towards school counseling.