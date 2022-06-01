2 Rivers Wine Fest returns to Ottawa for 3-day weekend festival

The Two Rivers Wine Fest name is back and with it comes a return to tradition for the annual Ottawa wine-tasting event.

Event organizer Stephanie Stacy said the event is returning to its roots from before COVID-19 turned plans on their ear.

“We’re putting everything on the Jordan block this year,” Stacy said. “Last year had to be split up to meet COVID requirements so like I said, we’re taking it back and bringing some bigger name bands in, extending hours into the evening, and we also added Friday night back onto the schedule so people have the opportunity to come down.”

The festival will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, running through 9 p.m. featuring many different wines, vendors and music from Lucas Sanor, Ernie Hendrickson and Weep & Willow.

Festivities kick off at noon Saturday and run to 9 p.m., with Sanor performing again along with Nick Leet of High on Stress, the Aaron Kelly Trio, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts and Back Yard Tire Fire closing out the day. Sunday will start at noon but end at 5 p.m. with music provided by Senor, KevinRoyK, Daniel Wilkins and the Dan Hubbard Band.

“We’ve changed things a little bit and now everyone is invited,” Stacy said. “This includes all of our downtown businesses, and anyone can apply to sell wine, beer or spirits at the event.”

Vendors providing beverage include August Hill Winery, The Pour Vineyard, Juicy Luzy Sangria, Sable Creek Winery, West of Wise Winery, Star Union Spirits, Walt’s Tap, the Destihl Brewery, among others.

Tickets are available at ottawawinefest.com and they are required for anyone who wants to try out the alcoholic beverages. A ticket includes an entry wristband for one person into the event tasting area, a commemorative glass, eight tasting tickets and live music throughout the weekend. Tickets cost $35, and more drink tickets will be purchasable on site.

Stacy also said those who come should bring chairs if they’d like to sit down, as tables will fill up quickly.

Music schedule:

Friday June 3, 2022

4:30 p.m. Lucas Sanor

5:30 p.m. Ernie Hendrickson

7 p.m. Weep & Willow

Saturday June 4, 2022

11 a.m. Lucas Sanor

12:30 p.m. Nick Leet of High on Stress

2:30 p.m. Aaron Kelly Trio

4:30 p.m. Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts

6 p.m. Lucas Sanor

7 p.m. Backyard Tire Fire

Sunday June 5, 2022

11: a.m. Lucas Sanor

12:30 p.m. KevinRoyK

2 p.m. Daniel Watkins

3:30 p.m. Dan Hubbard Band



