Wallace gets $2,000 grant from IV Center for Independent Living

Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living has awarded a $2,000 grant to Wallace Grade School.

Wallace teacher Andrea Gustafson applied for the IVCIL Community Grant for her kindergarten through fourth grade life skills classroom. Gustafson will use the funds to create stations within the STARS classroom to simulate community outings using dramatic play. The stations will change each month based on various themes, such as a grocery store, a zoo, an apple orchard, etc.

In accordance with the Independent Living Philosophy and IVCIL’s Mission Statement, funds raised by the IVCIL Board, staff and volunteers for the purposes of this grant will be used to promote ideals of self-advocacy and increased access for people with disabilities of all ages. The organization seeks to encourage opportunities for growth for people with disabilities in our service area. Both individuals and organizations with a need are encouraged to apply for the IVCIL Community Grant at www.ivcil.com