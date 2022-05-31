Police blotter: May 31, 2022

Chase A. Negray, 20, of Streator, was charged with unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis at 12:54 p.m. Sunday at 12th and Chicago streets in Peru, La Salle police said.
Mason B. Hass, 39, of La Salle, was charged with theft and picked up on a La Salle County warrant for residential burglary and a Will County warrant for fraud at 7:02 p.m. Saturday at 343 Civic Road, La Salle police said.
Craig Gulledge, 63, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI Saturday in the 1700 block of Boyce Memorial Drive, Ottawa police said.
Gregory A. Taylor, 30, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Monday in the 500 block of Avon Lane, Ottawa police said.
