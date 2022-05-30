Police blotter: May 30, 2022

Parker C. Enlow, 38, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Friday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Nicole M. Sigler, 45, of Hilton Head, South Carolina, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Saturday at Columbus and Joliet streets, Ottawa police said.
Larry D. Carter, 29, of East Chicago, Indiana, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and failure to secure a child in a child-restraint Saturday at Stevenson Road and Veterans Drive, Ottawa police said.
Eleazar A. Ruiz, 24, of Serena, was charged with DUI, no insurance, expired registration sticker and illegal transportation of alcohol Wednesday in the 1500 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
David E. Sullivan, 46, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked, no insurance and no valid registration Saturday in the 400 block of Marquette Street, Ottawa police said.
Patrick D. Dunn, 55, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked, no insurance, failure to signal and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle Sunday at Post and Nebraska streets, Ottawa police said.
Jason P. Grieves, 45, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and speeding Sunday in the 2500 block of Champlain Street, Ottawa police said.
Brandon M. Watson, 25, of Marseilles, was charged with DUI, speeding, improper lane use, no insurance and unlawful use of an electronic device Sunday in the 1900 block of North 2753rd Road, Ottawa police said.
Samantha E. Munks-Folty, 42, was treated and released for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash at 5:44 p.m. Thursday at Walnut and West Jefferson streets, Ottawa police said. She was hurt after being struck by a vehicle driven by Ryan R. Summers, 33, of Marseilles, who was charged with failure to yield at a stop-yield intersection, police said.
Raymond Billings, 25, of Streator, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) at 6:11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Main Street, Streator police said.
Blake W. Miller, 30, of Ottawa, turned himself in at 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office on a criminal complaint for violation of an order of protection, the sheriff’s office said.
