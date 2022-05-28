Community Players of Streator offers performing arts scholarship

Community Players of Streator, Inc. is supporting the generations to come.

Scholarships are offered each year to students who have been a part of the theatre community and are entering a profession related to the arts.

Application process is now open for the 2022-23 year. Scholarships will be considered for any student enrolled in a two- or four-year college or university with a major or minor in the performing arts that have been involved in any capacity at Engle Lane Theatre in the past five years

Scholarship requirements and applications can be found at englelane.org/scholarship-general.

All scholarship applications must be submitted on or before June 1 to be considered.