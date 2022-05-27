Police blotter: May 27, 2022

Asia L. Cordova, 26, of Mendota, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, Mendota police said.
Roque Romero, 39, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Thursday at Columbus and Nebraska streets, Ottawa police said.
Toby J. Harper, 43, of Ottawa, was charged with retail theft Thursday at 604 W. Main St., Ottawa police said.
Jessica M. Holloway, 35, of Ottawa, was charged with retail theft Thursday at 604 W. Main St., Ottawa police said.
Robyn D. Hentsch, 45, of Ottawa, was charged with no valid driver’s license Thursday at West Washington and Canal streets, Ottawa police said.
Maria L. Moreno, 70, of Streator, was charged with retail theft at 12:07 p.m. Thursday at God’s Will Thrift & Vintage, Streator police said.
Matthew D. Wilson, 32, of Chicago, was picked up on a Missouri probation violation at 1:57 p.m. Thursday at City Park, Streator police said. At the same time and location, Lee A. Holton, 59, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was picked up on a fugitive from justice warrant from Wisconsin, police said.
Oharah J. Cupples, 18, of that rural La Salle, was charged with domestic battery at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday in her residence, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said.
