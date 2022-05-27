Dr. Joseph J. Hohner Scholarship committee distributes $65,000 to students

The Dr. Joseph J. Hohner Scholarship Selection Committee announced the funding of $65,000 worth of student scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Dr. Hohner Trust was established in 1976 with a sum of $500,000. The scholarship was set up by the late Dr. Joseph Hohner. Funds from the trust are distributed each year to deserving students.

Scholarship awards are issued to recipients in September and in January; the January award is dependent upon completion of first semester coursework.

This year, students were awarded a scholarship ranging from $500 to $2,000. A total of 63 students have been awarded the Hohner Scholarship for the 2022-2023 school year.

Recipients will be attending 25 different schools and will be using awards to fund their education.

La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Regional Office of Education Superintendent Chris Dvorak chairs the committee which includes representatives from Ottawa High School, Marquette Academy, First National Bank, The Times and the Ottawa Masonic Lodge Organization. Applications for the 2023-2024 school year will be available mid-January 2023 on the Regional Office of Education website: www.roe35.org

Past Joseph J. Hohner Scholarship recipients: The Hohner trust allows for contributions. If you would like to give back to the trust, contact the Regional Office of Education at 815-434-0780. Donations from past Hohner Scholarship recipients will aid in growing the trust and in allowing the Hohner Scholarship Committee to provide additional scholarships.