Bullpen named Streator Chamber’s business of the month

The Bullpen was selected as the Streator Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for May 2022.

The Bullpen is owned and operated by the Mitts family. For the past nine years, the family has been an integral part of several fundraisers for organizations in the Streator community and surrounding area, including the Streator chamber. Donating much of their time, and in some cases, meat and other food items at little to no cost, they business has helped raise thousands of dollars for these organizations.

The Bullpen has 13 beers on tap and specialty drinks barbecue food, hamburger, smoked ribeye and hand breaded catfish, among other items at 1014 Johnson St.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses each month.

The Small Business of the Month will be presented to a member business that demonstrates the following traits.

• Staying power: showing a history as an established business in Streator through time and community engagement

• Company growth: showing positive growth trends in revenue and workforce

• Innovation: demonstrating creativity and imagination in business and future planning

• Involvement: being an active civic partner both as an organization and encouraging employees to be engaged citizens

• Response to adversity: facing challenges and overcoming obstacles with integrity, optimism and hard work

• Exceptional customer service: going the extra mile, showing the client they’re appreciated and response to business requests

Nominations for the award will be collected by the 10th of each month, and the winner will be selected by the chamber’s executive director committee based on information provided in the nomination form. Self-nominations are encouraged.

Winners will be recognized by the chamber through various marketing channels.

Eligible nominees that are not chosen as the winner will have its nomination roll over for an additional two months. If still not selected, the business may be nominated again.

In order to be eligible for the award, the business must be physically located within the Streatorland area/ZIP code, must be a member of the Chamber and in good standing, must have fewer than 50 full-time employees and exhibit commitment to the community by involvement and supporting local activities and service organizations.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921. Forms may be picked up at the office at 320 E. Main St.