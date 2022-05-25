St. Michael Catholic school in Streator hosts 8th grade graduation, awards banquet

The eighth grade class from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Streator participated in a graduation Mass celebration Saturday.

The Rev. Monsignor Philip Halfacre, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church, celebrated the Mass. The Rev. Father Austin Bosse con-celebrated the Mass.

The first reading was presented by Joseph Pavlick and the second reading was presented by Ruth Neiggemann. The Prayers of the Faithful were read by Juliana Schultz.

St. Michael Principal Emily Blumenshine announced the Class of 2022 and Halfacre conferred diplomas to the graduates. Members of the graduation Class of 2022 included Gabriel Gutierrez, Isabel Gutierrez, Moises Gutierrez, Jacob Isermann, Robert Kochis, Yaqueline Moreno, Joseph Pavlick, Cristian Pulido, Leon Ramirez, Bethany Schimek, Joie Schmitt, Juliana Schultz, Samuel Seaton and Seth Zito.

Prior to Saturday’s Graduation Mass, St. Michael graduates were honored at a banquet May 16 at the school.

Blumenshine, Halfacre and the faculty then presented the graduates with awards earned during their academic careers at St. Michael. Joie Schmitt was named the valedictorian of the Class of 2022.

Other awards were given and recognized:

Gabriel Gutierrez: Honor Award, History Award and Band Award

Isabel Gutierrez: Honor Award, Spanish Award and Band Award

Moises Gutierrez: Altar Server Award and Religion Award

Jacob Isermann: Honor Award, Altar Server Award, Science Award, Math Award and P.E. Award

Robert Kochis: You Make a Difference Award

Yaqueline Moreno: Honor Award, Student Council Award and Math Award

Joseph Pavlick: Band Award and You Make a Difference Award

Cristian Pulido: Good Attitude Award

Leon Ramirez: Good Conduct Award

Bethany Schimek: Honor Award and Religion Award

Joie Schmitt: Valedictorian, Honor Award, Student Council Award, Science Award, ELA Award, Math Award

Juliana Schultz: Honor Award, Altar Server Award, Math Award, Fine Art Award, Art Award and Band Award

Samuel Seaton: Honor Award, Altar Server Award, Student Council Award, Spanish Award and Math Award

Seth Zito: Honor Award and Altar Server Award

Families with their last child graduating from St. Michael: Robert Kochis, Yaqueline Moreno, Cristian Pulido, Leon Ramirez, Bethany Schimek, Joie Schmitt and Juliana Schultz.