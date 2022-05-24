Eyes on Enterprise: Ottawa store hosts farmers market

A farmers market began this spring and will continue this summer at 229 “Estates” at its South Side location, 1002 1st Ave., Ottawa.

Farmers, growers, artisan foods and handcrafted items are welcome. A food vendor license is required. The market will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call Kendra, event coordinator, at 815-324-9201 or 815-324-9120. Vendors are asked to call a day in advance to participate.

For more information, visit fb.com/229estates.

The Ottawa Chamber canceled its farmers market along Jackson Street on the south end of Washington Square this summer, because of a lack of vendors.

