Police blotter: May 23, 2022

Mac W. Rideout, 39, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended at 10:10 p.m. Saturday at Route 351 and 23rd Street, La Salle police said.
Jeremy L. Johnson, 40, of La Salle, was charged with domestic battery at 8:34 a.m. Sunday in his residence, La Salle police said.
Tonia A. Byrnes, 47, of Aurora, was charged with unlawful possession of adult-use marijuana in a vehicle and improper lane use at 12:31 a.m. Saturday at First and Marquette streets, La Salle police said.
Tony Munoz, 31, of Mendota, was picked up on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (petition to revoke probation for driving while suspended) at 4:55 p.m. Friday at Indiana Avenue and Monroe Street, Mendota police said.
Terence L. Miller, 34, of Paw Paw, was charged with violation of an order of protection at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Fourth Street, Mendota police said.
William Graham, 47, of Glasgow, Kentucky, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct Friday at 910 W. Lafayette St. and then charged with misdemeanor battery Saturday at 301 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa police said.
Tara Adams, 40, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery in her residence, Ottawa police said.
Alberto Beccera, 32, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended and suspended registration and was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (no insurance) Saturday in the 2800 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Melissa Lowe, 51, of Ottawa, was charged with no valid driver’s license Saturday in the 400 block of East Etna Road, Ottawa police said.
Jennifer N. Giacinto, 26, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Saturday in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue, Ottawa police said.
Amanda L. Somes, 38, of Princeton, was charged with driving while suspended Sunday in the 500 block of West Stevenson Road, Ottawa police said.
Ramil B. Julian, 46, of Marseilles, was charged with aggravated battery to an officer, driving while revoked, obstructing or resisting an officer and no insurance at 5:07 a.m. Saturday at an unspecified residence in Utica, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
