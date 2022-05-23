Ottawa American Legion groups will hand out poppies May 26-27

Friday, May 27, is National Poppy Day.

The American Legion Family encourages all Americans to wear or display a red poppy as a symbol of remembrance and hope ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Idalia Stricklin, poppy chairperson in Ottawa, said the red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed by those who fought and those who continue to fight for the U.S. following World War I. It was popularized by the publication of the wartime poem “Flanders Fields” written by Lt. Col. John McCrea, M.D. while serving on the front line in World War I. The poem honors soldiers killed in battle. In 1920, the poppy became the memorial flower of the American Legion family.

Each year, members of The American Legion Family, led by the American Legion Auxiliary, distribute poppies with a request the person receiving the flower make a donation. All donations received will be used by The American Legion Family to support the future of local veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.

In Ottawa, representatives from the American Legion Post 33; American Legion Auxiliary Unit 33 and the Sons of the Legion Squadron will be stationed at various businesses Thursday, May 26, and Friday, May 27, with poppies.