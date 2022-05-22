Reddick Mansion offering free admission to active duty military and their families

The Reddick Mansion is offering free admission to active duty military and their families as part of the Blue Star Museums program, a collaboration of the National Endowments for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across America.

These museums offer free admission to all military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day through Labor Day.

“The Reddick Mansion is proud to be part of this national appreciation program,” said Reddick Mansion Association President Lorraine McCallister. “It is one way for us to express our gratitude to military families for their sacrifice, service and dedication. We look forward to showing them the Reddick Mansion, one of Ottawa’s and Illinois’ cultural treasures.”

The mansion is located at 100 W. Lafayette Street in Ottawa.