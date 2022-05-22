Reddick Library in Ottawa hosts events week of May 23

The following events also are scheduled the week of May 23 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 23: Crafter Hours: Decorative Tote Bag, adults. Supplies will be provided for participants to decorate their own canvas tote bag. It’s perfect for library books. Wear clothes that are appropriate for painting. Registration is required as spots are limited. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop by the front circulation desk.

11 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 26: Gentle Yoga with Dan Retoff, adults. Retoff teaches this gentle full body yoga class for all ages and experience levels. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat/towel.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28: The Loop Group, adults. Learn how to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.