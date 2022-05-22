Photos: Streator Food Truck Festival draws crowds despite early rain

With about a dozen food trucks lined up in the southern parking lot of City Park, the Streator Food Truck Festival drew crowds despite sometimes heavy and cold rain the first two hours of the event.

The rain stopped at about 2 p.m. and dried up most of the parking lot area. During the rain, many people lined up for food vendors underneath their umbrellas, proving the city has many diehards for the event. The event is sponsored by the Streatscapes group, which raises money to bring public art to the community, formerly known as the Walldogs committee.