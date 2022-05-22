May 22, 2022
Shaw Local
Photos: Streator Food Truck Festival draws crowds despite early rain

By Derek Barichello
Despite some rain in the early afternoon, crowds were steady Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Food Truck Festival in City Park in Streator.

With about a dozen food trucks lined up in the southern parking lot of City Park, the Streator Food Truck Festival drew crowds despite sometimes heavy and cold rain the first two hours of the event.

The rain stopped at about 2 p.m. and dried up most of the parking lot area. During the rain, many people lined up for food vendors underneath their umbrellas, proving the city has many diehards for the event. The event is sponsored by the Streatscapes group, which raises money to bring public art to the community, formerly known as the Walldogs committee.