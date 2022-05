Ottawa High students receive awards at 2022 Honors Program

Ottawa High School conducted its 2022 Honors Program on May 11. The following students received awards:

Lainey Billings: Kate Rowe Wielgopolan Memorial Scholarship, Renewable Merit Scholarship - Florida Atlantic University, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarships

Molly Buscher: Candy Besse Bernardini Spirit Award - Female, OTHSE Centennial Scholarship, Peter F. Ferracuti Law Offices - Future Advocate

Jonathan Clark: Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship

Delaney Cooper: Illinois State Scholars, OTHS Ed Foundation Senior Leadership Award

Gianna Corsolini: Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship

Luke Cushing: Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarships, Val Van der Meer - Male

Andrew Damron: Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship

Amelia DeBernardi: Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship

Jazzmyn DeFord: Ali Stevenson Memorial Scholarship, Illinois State Scholars, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Leadership Scholarship - Olivet Nazarene University, Nazarene Advantage - Olivet Nazarene University, Vist Grant - Olivet Nazarene University, Priority Admit Grant - Olivet Nazarene University

Brittany Dovin: Betty Hibbs Schott & Robert K. Schott Memorial Scholarship

Paris Duffy: US Navy

Shelbi Einhaus: Florence S. Bruner Achievement in Writing Award

Jeremi Ferguson: Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Emma Gerkitz: Catholic Daughters of America, Ottawa American Legion Scholarship

Natalie Gibson: Illinois State Scholars, Jim Gayan Charitable Memorial Scholarship, Ottawa Masonic Lodge Occidental #40 Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

William Goetz: US Silica, Bryce Bilyeu Memorial Scholarship, Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship, Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics Award, Illinois State Scholars, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Tom and Lyn Henderson Scholarship

Zachary Graham: Booster Club Scholarships, Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Illinois State Scholars, OTHS Ed Foundation Senior Leadership Award, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Tres Guerrero: Bluegrass Spirit Scholarship - University of Kentucky, William Parker Diversity Scholarship - University of Kentucky, UK Promise Scholarship - University of Kentucky

Brandon Gustafson: US Marines

Raigan Hanley: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Roger and June Rowe Memorial Scholarship, Go First Scholarship - West Virginia University, GPA Award - West Virginia University

Zoe Harris: Illinois State Scholars, Ottawa Noon Rotary Scholarship, Ottawa Women’s Club Scholarship, Ottawa Zonta Club Scholarship, Robert O. Lewis, MD Memorial Scholarship, Streator Golf Association Scholarship

Alexis Johnson: Mary Ewers Fine Arts Scholarship

Totus Keely: Bausch and Lomb Science Award

Brea Konwinski: Jerry Bretag Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Gabrielle Krueger: Val Van der Meer - Female, Illinois State Scholars

Hannah Larsen: Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Dean L. Cashman Engineering Scholarship, Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship, Harold Clemens II Memorial Scholarship, Ottawa Kiwanis Key Club Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarships

Collin Leonard: Austen Gleason Memorial Scholarship, OTHSE Centennial Scholarship, Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship

Sydney Leonhart: OTHSE Centennial Scholarship

McKenzie Lewis: Jim Gayan Charitable Memorial Scholarship

Payton Mangold: Don Stevenson/Lion’s Club Memorial Scholarship

Cody Marko: Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Don E Morehead Community Scholarship, Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship, Illinois State Scholars, Minnie & Laddie Tonielli Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, SAR Award

Ella Marvel: Babe Ruth - female, Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Illinois State Scholars, Richard H. Donnocker Memorial Scholarship, Tom and Lyn Henderson Scholarship, Four-Year Renewable Scholarship to U of I Gies College of Business

Matthew Masters: Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Bud Sand Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Francesca Merrill: Illinois State Scholars

Sara Meyer: Ali Stevenson Memorial Scholarship, Gil Love Memorial Scholarship, Illinois State Scholars, Jerry Bretag Memorial Scholarship, Ottawa Masonic Lodge, Occidental #40, Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Streator Onized Credit Union, Vactor Manufacturing Scholarship, William J. Reagan Chemistry/Fine Arts Award, Booster Club Scholarships, Jim Sutherland Award, Senior Letterman Award - Female, Alexander and Virginia Scherer Memorial Scholarship

Braiden Miller: Babe Ruth - Male, OTHS Ed Foundation Senior Leadership Award

Cassandra Nelson: Austen Gleason Memorial Scholarship

Ryan Nelson: Austen Gleason Memorial Scholarship

Dominic Nero: US Marines

Aaron Noble: Exelon Nuclear Station Scholarship, Illinois State Scholars, OTHS Ed Foundation Senior Leadership Award

Joseph Ovanic: Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship, Illinois State Scholars, OTHS Ed Foundation Senior Leadership Award, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Richard Pope, Booster Club Scholarships, Jim Sutherland Award, Senior Letterman Award - Male, Ryan Nevins Legacy Award

Duncan Perry: US Navy

Serina Prebe: US Navy

Matthew Ruiz: US National Guard

Colin Sheridan: Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, Bud Sand Memorial Scholarship

Allison Shew: Jenan Jobst Memorial Scholarship, Margaret Remington Dingle Art Scholarship, Rebecca Aten Memorial Art Scholarship

Alexandria Snyder: Illinois State Scholars, OTHS Ed Foundation Senior Leadership Award, Booster Club Scholarships

Devon Snyder: Booster Club Scholarships

Maggie Stisser: Personal Growth Scholarship, Vickie Hess Elementary Ed Memorial Scholarship

Emma Stumpf: A Star Lives On Scholarship- Memory of Corey Medina

Zachary Swart: OTHS Ed Foundation Senior Leadership Award

Nolan Swartzmiller: Candy Besse Bernardini Spirit Award - Male

Ethen Swords: Aaron M. Rick Memorial Scholarship, Illinois State Scholars, OTHSE Centennial Scholarship, Jerry Bretag Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Ralph Nelson Memorial Scholarship

Kyle Thrush: Illinois State Scholars

Laritza Villanueva: Rich Roberts Memorial Scholarship

Adilyn Walker: DAR Award, Illinois State Scholars, OTHS Ed Foundation Senior Leadership Award, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Ralph Nelson Memorial Scholarship, Presidential Scholarship - University of Illinois, Justice/Social Change Scholarship - University of Illinois, Biology Dept. Scholarship - University of Illinois, Music Scholarship - University of Illinois, Gemenskap Award - University of Illinois, Booster Club Scholarships, Jen Rhode Memorial Scholarship

Dalton Walter: Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship, FFA - Alumni Award, Peter F. Ferracuti Law Offices - Importance of the Trades, Vactor Manufacturing Scholarship

Hannah Wheeler: FFA - Alumni Award, FFA - Nelson Lifetime Alumni Scholarship

Emma White: Illinois State Scholars, Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship