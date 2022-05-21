Ottawa Garden Club announces 2022 Great Gardens Contest

The Ottawa Garden Club is inviting gardeners in the Ottawa ZIP code to enter the 2022 Great Gardens contest.

Gardens will be judged on visual appeal, color and unique features. Three home and three business site gardens will be awarded. Flowers, vegetables, containers, decor or any combination can be included.

Club members and the community can nominate outstanding gardens. A small club committee will visit gardens in June. Notification and awards will occur in July. Winners will be presented a garden flag and certificate of recognition at the July 26 meeting. Nominations accepted in June at 815-434-1549 or theottawagardenclubusa@gmail.com