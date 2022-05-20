Police blotter: May 20, 2022

Shannon M. Grieves, 34, of Ottawa, was cited Friday on thee 100 block of East Madison Street on complaints of DUI of drugs, operating an uninsured vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol, Ottawa police said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.