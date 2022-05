The city of Ottawa and the Ottawa Police Department announced the hiring of a new police officer.

Officer Joel Smith was sworn in Wednesday by City Clerk Shelly L. Munks at Ottawa City Hall.

Smith had been with the La Salle Police Department since 2018. Prior to his career as a police officer, Smith served honorably for seven years as 911 telecommunicator for the city of Ottawa.

Smith will be assigned to the patrol division upon completion of his field training program.