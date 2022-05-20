Area Roundup: Newark duo leads locals into 1A state track finals

CHARLESTON - The Newark duo of Megan Williams and Kiara Wesseh each took a top seed in Thursday’s prelims to lead a passel of Times area girls into the finals of the IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston with their performances.
Wesseh has the best height in the high jump with an effort of 1.55 meters, while also advancing in the 100-meter dash with a third-best time of 12.39 seconds.
Williams advanced as the top-seed in the triple jump with an 11.28 besting the prelim field, and in the long jump with her leap of 5.15 meters being fifth best.
Both Williams and Wesseh made finals in the 100 hurdles, the former placing third in 15.12 and the latter seventh in 15.39, while both were part of the 4x200 relay, along with Addison Ness and Brooklyn Hatteberg, that was fourth in the prelims.
Also making the Saturday 1A field were a trio of relays from Seneca. The 4x100 team of Caitlyn O’Boyle, Emma Smith, Taylor Draves and Faith Deering ran a 50.35 time to earn fifth, while the foursome of Evelyn O’Connor, Ashley Alsvig, Grace Steffes and Clara Bruno was 8th with a 10:03.25 clocking in the 4x800 relay. Also, the 4x400 relay of Clara Bruno, Anna Bruno, O’Connor and Smith moved on with a 4:10.77 posting.
Those participating but missing out for the Irish were Teegan Johnson in the long jump (T-15th, 4.90m) and in the pole vault (T-17th, 2.90m), Bruno in the 400 (19th, 1:01.89) and the long jump (14th, 4.94m). Also, O’Boyle in the 100 hurdles (10th, 16.10) and the triple jump (15th, 9.90m), Kelli Pumphrey in the 300 hurdles (19th, 50.89), Deering in the discus (14th, 34.46), O’Connor in the 1600 (19th, 5:36.42), Draves in the 200 (29th, 28.70) and the 4x200 relay (12th, 1:48.6).
Newark athletes not advancing include KJ Friestad in the shot put (21st, 10.05m) and the discus (23rd, 30.47m), Hatteberg in the long jump (26th, 4.73m), Tess Carlson in the pole vault (T-17th, 2.90m) and the 4x100 relay (26th, 53.0).
Softball
Seneca 4, Peotone 0: At the 2A Manteno Regional semifinals, Alyssa Zeller hurled the five-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking just one to send the No. 3 seeded Irish (22-10) into Friday’s 4:30 p.m. championship game against host and No. 1 seed Manteno.
Audry McNabb went 1 for 2 with an RBI at the plate, while Taya Roe added an RBI to the win. Zellers, Allie Arwood, Madi Mino and Maddy Klicker had the other Irish hits.
“I’m happy for the girls and how they found a way to win,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “We did a good job executing … Zellers had her best stuff when we needed it most.”
Baseball
Metamora 7, Streator 3: At Metamora, the Bulldogs dropped to 17-9 on the season with the loss to the Redbirds.
Nolan Barr (RBI) and Adam Williamson each doubled for Streator, with Jack Starkey also collecting an RBI. Williamson (5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER. 1 BB, 8 K) suffered the loss on the mound.
Yorkville Christian 3, Somonauk 0: At the 1A Somonauk Regional semifinals, the No. 4-seeded Bobcats saw their season came to a close with a loss to the No. 5 Mustangs.