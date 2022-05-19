What you need to know about the Streator ambulance issue

The Streator City Council has been given a June deadline to decide whether it wants to spend taxpayer dollars to retain Advanced Medical Transport, its emergency ambulance service.

On Wednesday, the City Council voted against granting City Manager David Plyman the authority to buy two refurbished ambulances. What does it mean? And what’s next?

First, what is the issue?

AMT has provided the Streator area with 911 paramedic ambulance service since 2004. In that time, the city has not contracted with or compensated AMT. Now AMT officials said they will need $400,000 for the first year, $500,000 the second year, $600,000 the third year and $700,000 the fourth year to continue providing service within the city for the next four years.

Though the city has not officially ruled out the idea of retaining AMT’s services, the Streator City Council has decided to explore other options, including taking bids from other private ambulance providers and looking into whether the Streator Fire Department could provide the service.

Streator has not received any bids for service from ambulance providers as of yet. They are expected to receive them next week.

What happened Wednesday night?

The City Council voted no to give the city manager the authority to buy two refurbished ambulances not to exceed $200,000 apiece. Brian Crouch, Matt McMullen and Jacob Darby voted no. Timothy Geary abstained and Mayor Tara Bedei voted yes.

Council members said they were concerned with spending roughly $400,000 of taxpayer dollars without having any concrete bids, or information on how much the future ambulance services may cost. McMullen, Darby and Geary said once more information is available, they’d be more comfortable with readdressing the item.

The city’s budget is operating in a structural deficit. The ambulances would have been purchased from COVID-19 relief funds, Plyman has said.

What role does the purchase of ambulances play?

Plyman has said he wants the city to own its ambulance equipment and vehicles, and contract the personnel. This provides flexibility for the city, as well as options.

First, if the city were to utilize the Streator Fire Department for ambulance services, it would need to purchase vehicles and equipment.

Even if the City Council were to choose a private ambulance service, Plyman said the city would provide the company with the city’s own vehicles and equipment, so in the event the city decides a different path later, it will have the equipment and vehicles already in place.

Additionally, purchasing ambulances allows the city to start the regulatory process for bringing ambulance billing in-house. Possessing ambulances is a requirement of the regulatory process. The city may contract the actual work of the billing to an outside company, but it would be responsible for handling the billing, Plyman said. This gives the city control of revenue.

Does it matter if the city waits to buy ambulances?

This is unclear. Plyman said he wanted to get the authority, so if the city saw a quality refurbished ambulance on the market, it could act quickly to buy it. With supply chain challenges, communities are being told they have to wait a year or two for new ambulances, City Attorney Sheryl Churney told the council. This has made the market more competitive for used vehicles as well, Plyman said.

Getting the regulatory process started for the city to handle billing is a priority, Plyman said. Using Pontiac as an example, where Duffy Ambulance abruptly closed and left the city without emergency ambulance service, Plyman said Pontiac was not able to get the regulatory process started right away and it led to lost or delayed revenue. Pontiac now utilizes its fire department primarily for emergency ambulance service.

Plyman did indicate, however, if the city were to approve ambulance purchases in the next few weeks, it may not have much of an impact. The City Council can call meetings within 48 hours should the need arise — or less, if the matter was deemed an emergency. The council also expects to receive competitive bids from private ambulance services next week, giving members a scope of what contracting those services will cost.

Plyman said the purchase of ambulances will have no affect on the bidding process from private companies.

Despite not buying ambulances at this point, all options for ambulance services still remain available to the city.

What if the city were to decide the ambulances were unnecessary?

Plyman said with the competitive market for ambulances the city would be able to sell them close to, or at the price they purchased them.

What’s next?

Plyman will open the bidding process for private ambulance services next week. He also will continue talking to the Streator firefighters about their proposal in collective bargaining. Because Streator firefighters are represented by a union, the issue must be collectively bargained with them, which occurs in closed-door meetings. Plyman indicated there are items that still need to be resolved with Streator firefighters before sharing their proposal.

Plyman said the City Council will have options (including how much each will cost) presented at its June meeting. AMT has given the council a June deadline to respond to its request for annual payments.

The City Council has a committee of the whole meeting planned 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, and a regular council meeting scheduled 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. It can call additional meetings with a 48-hour notice.

Why does it matter?

AMT said if the city doesn’t meet its requests for payments, it will close in October, leaving the city without a 24-hour emergency paramedic response.

Plyman said the city wants whatever ambulance provider it chooses to man two ambulances, 24 hours, seven days a week, and have a third ambulance available (possibly part-time) as a back up, or for hospital transfers. He said the city will dictate this within any contract to maintain the quality of the service.

AMT provides emergency paramedic ambulance service to not only Streator, but also surrounding communities, such as Reading Township, Cornell and Long Point. Within city limits, Streator firefighters respond along with AMT for life-threatening calls.

Those communities outside of Streator served by AMT will have to determine their own service provider, which may involve an intergovernmental agreement with Streator to provide those services. Plyman said he has spoke with officials from neighboring fire districts and townships about that possibility.

If you have questions:

Send them to dbarichello@shawmedia.com or call 815-431-4073



















