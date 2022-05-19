Streator police chief, public works director announce retirements

Two Streator departments will have changes in their administration this summer.

Police Chief Robert Turner and Public Works Director Larry Hake both announced their retirements, both effective in June, said City Manager David Plyman.

Plyman said Deputy Chief Robert Wood will serve as the chief in the interim. The city manager also said the deputy chief will work on patrol, along with his administrative duties. Plyman said the city has had retirements, resignations and injuries recently, and he wants to keep as many police officers patrolling “on the streets” as possible.

Jeff Long, who has worked in the city’s engineering department, was hired to be the new public works director to succeed Hake. Plyman said he interviewed two candidates for the position.







