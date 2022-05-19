Ottawa High School will accept hall of fame nominations

The deadline for consideration to be inducted into the 2023 Ottawa High School Hall of Fame is July 31.

Nomination forms are available at OTHS in the superintendent’s office, or at www.othseducationalfoundation.org/hof. Submit nominations to Ottawa High School, Michael Cushing, 211 E. Main St., Ottawa, IL 61350, or email at mcushing@ottawahigh.com.

The OTHS District 140 Educational Foundation established the Hall of Fame in 2006 to recognize excellence in achievement across all areas, be it academic, fine arts, athletics or general distinguished achievements. The achievements may have occurred during a student’s high school career, after leaving OTHS or a combination of both. Honorees can but do not have to have attended OTHS, but they have to be significant or accomplished contributors to the high school. Also considered are OTHS teams or groups.



