Marseilles enters agreement with recruiter to attract businesses

The Marseilles City Council approved an agreement Wednesday to work with Torricelli Lobbying and Consulting on attracting new businesses to the city.

Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said the city has tried multiple strategies prior to the agreement but now it is getting sewer and water to Interstate 80, he thought it was the right time to attract new businesses.

“They have a lot of clients and they work with the city of Ottawa,” Hollenbeck said. “I think they’ll be beneficial to our community and help us find some new projects.”

Hollenbeck said his hope is the recruiters can attract any kind of business, whether it’s a warehouse, a hotel, a truck stop, among other businesses or companies.