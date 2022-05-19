May 18, 2022
La Salle man held on $1 million bond following cocaine arrest

Accused faces 6 to 30 years in prison if convicted

By Shaw Local News Network
Jeremy A. Gossett

Jeremy A. Gossett (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

A La Salle man is being held on $1 million for a pair of controlled purchases in which police said he sold cocaine to people working with the drug task force.

Jeremy A. Gossett, 27, faces 6 to 30 years in prison if convicted of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, a Class X felony and the more serious of his two charges.

Gossett is reported by police to have possessed more than 15 grams of cocaine seized some time after he allegedly sold less than 5 grams of cocaine to informants with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team twice this past February.