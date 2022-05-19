La Salle man held on $1 million bond following cocaine arrest

A La Salle man is being held on $1 million for a pair of controlled purchases in which police said he sold cocaine to people working with the drug task force.

Jeremy A. Gossett, 27, faces 6 to 30 years in prison if convicted of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, a Class X felony and the more serious of his two charges.

Gossett is reported by police to have possessed more than 15 grams of cocaine seized some time after he allegedly sold less than 5 grams of cocaine to informants with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team twice this past February.