Police blotter: May 18, 2022

Alyssa J. Byers, 21, of Earlville, was charged with driving while suspended at 10 a.m. Friday at Main and Monroe streets, Mendota police said.
Henry L. Thompson, 21, of Mendota, was charged with driving while revoked at 7:27 p.m. Monday at Main and Eighth streets, Mendota police said.
Javier Hernandez, 30, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended at 9:26 p.m. Monday at Meriden Street and Indiana Avenue, Mendota police said.
Laura M. Frederici, 40, of Streator, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (displaying a false insurance card) at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, Mendota police said.
John H. Walter, 76, of Eldorado Hills, California, was charged with property maintenance violations at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at 720 12th Street, Peru police said.
